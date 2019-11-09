MENU

Wrestler Sakshi Malik wishes 'special person'

Updated: Nov 09, 2019, 12:33 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Sakshi Malik Kadian posted this picture with husband Satyawart on Instagram to wish him on his birthday.

India wrestler Sakshi Malik Kadian posted this picture with husband Satyawart on Instagram to wish him on his 26th birthday on Friday. She captioned it: "Happy b'day to a special person who is bringing so much joy to my heart. You are the reason I smile everyday. Love you beyond words @satyawart_kadian."

