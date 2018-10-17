Wrestlers Bajrang, Sakshi to lead Indian challenge at World C'ships

other-sports

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has selected 10 members each in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling categories

Sakshi Malik

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Bajrang Punia will spearhead the 30-member Indian contingent at the World Wrestling Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from October 20 to 28. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has selected 10 members each in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling categories.

The burden of India's medal hunt at the worlds will mostly be on the shoulders of Bajrang (65kg) and Sandeep Tomar (57kg) in the men's freestyle category. In the women's section, Sakshi (62kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg) and Ritu Phogat (50kg) are expected to be strong medal contenders in their respective weight categories.

Ritu is the only Phogat sister to feature in the squad as Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh was ruled out because of an elbow injury during the trials. Four wrestlers -- Bajrang, Kuldeep, Gurpreet and Harpreet -- have been training in Hungary for more than a fortnight while the rest of the squad joined a week back.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever