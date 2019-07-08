Wrestlers Vinesh, Divya win gold, Pooja settles for silver

other-sports

Madrid: Putting up a dominating show, India's top wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her first gold medal after shifting to 53kg category while Divya Kakran claimed the top honours in the 68kg category here at the Grand Prix of Spain.

Vinesh was competing only in her third tournament in the new category. In the 53kg draw, Vinesh comfortably beat Dutch rival Jessica Blaszka in the final. Also standing atop the podium was Asian Games bronze medallist Divya, who blanked Poland's Agnieszka Wieszczek-Kordus in the final.

World Championship bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda (57kg) had to be content with a silver after losing the title clash to Russia's Veronika Chumikova. Also winning silver were Seema (50kg), Manju Kumari (59kg) and Kiran (76kg) who lost to Poland's Iwona Matkowska, Russia's Liubov Ovcharova and Ksennia Burakova, respectively.

