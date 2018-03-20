Wrist injury forces Misbah-ul-Haq out of PSL final

The 43-year-old got injured after being hit by a bouncer from fast bowler Tymal Mills during his side's final league round clash of the PSL against Karachi Kings in Sharjah



Misbah-ul-Haq

Islamabad United skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to a hairline fracture on his wrist. The 43-year-old got injured after being hit by a bouncer from fast bowler Tymal Mills during his side's final league round clash of the PSL against Karachi Kings in Sharjah, where the latter side went on to win by seven wickets.

As a result, Misbah was also forced to miss the PSL Qualifier, where South Africa's JP Duminy took over the leadership to guide Islamabad United to an eight-wicket win to qualify for the finals of the third edition of the tournament, the Dawn reported. The finals of the tournament will be played on March 25 in Karachi.

