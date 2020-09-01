Write on! Tahira Kashyap will be sharing inspirational commandments on social media

After I Promise: A Story of Love and Deceit, Souled Out: A Collection of Short Stories and Cracking the Code, which chronicles actor husband Ayushmann Khurrana's Bollywood journey, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is looking forward to the release of The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman. The author-filmmaker describes the book as "an anthem for every woman and intrigue for men." Ahead of its release, she will be sharing inspirational commandments on Instagram every week.

Published by Juggernaut Books, the book is touted be an anthem for every woman and intrigue for men. Written in her witty perceptive voice, the book, which is her fourth, will hit the shelves later this year. Starting the series with a fresh video, the first commandment states that everyone has their own love story and one must not feel bad if their’s isn't full of glory.

Talking about the same, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana said in a statement, "I'm really stoked about starting this series where every Sunday I will be sharing one commandment that sets the wacky tone of the book. Just like my book, this series is really special, with a quirky take towards the experiences of being a woman."

Chiki Sarkar, publisher and founder of Juggernaut Books earlier stated, "Tahira is the real thing, a writer with a voice that's wholly hers. We are very excited to be publishing her at Juggernaut."

