things-to-do

Kids will not only learn to decode and get familiar with these narratives but also learn how to sketch their own characters

Fables have always served as a short-cut to opening up imagination — with a moral in the end. But not every child has the opportunity within the classroom to be creative by writing their own fable. And a series of workshops for kids held this month aims to tackle that.

Each batch is spread over five days. Kids will not only learn to decode and get familiar with these narratives but also learn how to sketch their own characters. The event will shed light on the elements of a good story. To top it all, there’s a surprise giveaway at the end of each session.

Till: May 31, 5.30 pm to 7 pm

At: Flea Bazaar Café, Trade View Building, Lower Parel.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 2,500

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates