Writer Abhijat Joshi to turn director?

It is said that Rajkumar Hirani will produce the film and is keen to rope in his Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor for the project



Abhijat Joshi and Rajkumar Hirani

Buzz is writer Abhijat Joshi is turning director. He has penned several of Rajkumar Hirani's films, which include the upcoming Sanju as well as Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014). It is said that Hirani will produce the film and is keen to rope in his Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor for the project.

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju showcases the various facets of the yesteryear actor's life. The teaser has garnered immense appreciation for the exact portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's life. Ranbir Kapoor has been showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase the movie. One of the most anticipated films of the year, 'Sanju' became the most talked about topic on the internet with the release of the teaser. In no time, the video became trending on not just Youtube but also Facebook and Instagram. The film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates