Writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote dialogues for Jabariya Jodi in just 30 days

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, who has written dialogues and additional screenplay for Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi, completed the job in just 30 days. The writer-director reveals, "I was working on my directorial debut, Dream Girl, which is also produced by Balaji when Ekta Kapoor called me asking to work on the project. She mentioned the details and asked if I can write the dialogues. Since I've written comedy a lot, it came handy to me and I finished the job in 30 days."

Shaandilyaa adds, "Sidharth Malhotra is a revelation in the film. He has worked extremely hard and you will see it. Parineeti and Sidharth's comic timing is amazing. It was great working with them." Raaj, who holds a 2013 record in the Limca Book of Records for having written 625 scripts, started his career in 2006. He has written around 600 scripts for Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri as the lead writer and content director for the TV show, Comedy Circus.

