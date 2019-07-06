Writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote dialogues for Jabariya Jodi in just 30 days
Shaandilyaa adds, "Sidharth Malhotra is a revelation in the film. He has worked extremely hard and you will see it. Parineeti and Sidharth's comic timing is amazing. It was great working with them."
Raaj Shaandilyaa, who has written dialogues and additional screenplay for Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi, completed the job in just 30 days. The writer-director reveals, "I was working on my directorial debut, Dream Girl, which is also produced by Balaji when Ekta Kapoor called me asking to work on the project. She mentioned the details and asked if I can write the dialogues. Since I've written comedy a lot, it came handy to me and I finished the job in 30 days."
Shaandilyaa adds, "Sidharth Malhotra is a revelation in the film. He has worked extremely hard and you will see it. Parineeti and Sidharth's comic timing is amazing. It was great working with them." Raaj, who holds a 2013 record in the Limca Book of Records for having written 625 scripts, started his career in 2006. He has written around 600 scripts for Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri as the lead writer and content director for the TV show, Comedy Circus.
View this post on Instagram
Make way for everything desi, aa gaya hai Khadke Glassy! @parineetichopra @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaaileshRSingh @instaprashant @yyhsofficial @tanishk_bagchi @boscomartis @caesar2373 @ashokmastie @jyoticatangri @anugaur10 @balajimotionpictures @ZeeMusicCompany @KarmaMediaEnt #JabariyaJodiOn2ndAug
Also Read: Jabariya Jodi Khadke Glassy song: Sidharth-Parineeti have fun
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Find out what the audience has to say about Meezaan and Sharmin's Malaal