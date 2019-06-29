Writer Swanand Kirkire says youth awareness vital for change

bollywood

Swanand Kirkire says the young generation should be made aware of these issues in schools

Swanand Kirkire

National Award-winning lyricist Swanand Kirkire, who has penned the song "Hawa aane de", which talks about the perils of air pollution, says the young generation should be made aware of these issues in schools.

Kirkire told IANS: "I have seen in Mumbai, especially in areas where I have lived, pollution from crackers has noticeably gone down. Schools have started educating children that it is uncool to burn crackers. So, children have automatically started saying that they will take care of air pollution and will stop burning crackers.

"I feel it's the correct age to talk to children and create awareness about air pollution to bring about a change in the future."

Kirkire believes elders should be setting an example by leading a good lifestyle, and they can contribute to raising voice against the air pollution.

"At the policy level, many changes need to be made. Elders should do a lot of things. I feel if someone smokes and a kid says, 'Papa, don't smoke', it makes a lot of difference," he added.

The song "Hawaa aane de", available on the Hungama Music app, is produced by Bhamla Foundation, and composed and performed by Shaan.

The video features Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Sharma, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan and Sunidhi Chauhan.

It is choreographed by the celebrated dancer Shiamak Davar who also features in the video.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates