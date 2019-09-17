Writer's day out

Have you always wanted to try your hand at writing? Do you enjoy penning down your thoughts late into the night when the world around you is quiet and still? If yes, here is your chance to discover your unexplored passion amidst the beauty of the evergreen world. A day-long monsoon writing retreat, facilitated by poet, playwright and screenwriter Shivani Tibrewala and organised by No Licence Yet, a performing arts company based in Mumbai, will teach you the ABC of writing, from the common mistakes one tends to make and the power of editing to writing a scene, incorporating rhythm and rhyme and using figures of speech. "This is a chance for all those who have ever dreamt of being a writer to be one step closer to living that dream," Tibrewala shares. The workshop will also teach you tricks to make your piece compelling and riveting, using visuals and strong character development. Lunch, reading and writing material will be provided.

ON September 22, 10.30 am

AT Shantivan Garden, Godrej Baug, Near Simla House, Malabar Hill.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow

Cost Rs 4500 onwards

