Writing has kept me grounded

While talking about his new book, Don't Tell the Governor, Ravi Subramanian shares his process, biggest learnings, and future plans

When did you conceive of this idea of a book on demonetisation?

While demonetisation is an integral part of the book, it goes beyond that. It's simply about an RBI governor who comes to India and his challenges with the government, lobbyists, and his personal life. And then demonetisation hits. I cannot remember a single RBI governor who didn't have a conflict with the government, so I examine the genesis of this conflict.

Tell us about your research process?

I've been in this industry for 25 years. We've had governors who have been quite dynamic as well as those who were more known for their Greek God looks than intellect. I spoke to a few deputy RBI governors or those who have worked with them to understand their behaviour more closely. In Don’t Tell the Governor [HarperCollins India], governor Aditya Kesavan is actually an academician from the US, so I had to keep that in mind as well. It wasn't just an Internet search.

How different is this book when compared with your other titles?

Very different. I've tried to intersperse very complex subjects. The challenge comes with explaining the fundamentals of economics and why a governor does what he does in simple language, which is not easy.

You run the risk of either being too preachy or dumbing it down, so you have to find a balance without losing the essence of the technicalities. The story has four sub-plots, so bringing that to a closure was difficult. And more importantly, this is also the shortest book I've written — about 70,000 words.

What makes the business-meets-thriller genre so exciting to write about?

The most exciting part is that you are redefining the public perception of these businesses. Today, banking is seen as either too glamorous or too complicated. A lot of people also don't understand banking. Through my book, I'm demystifying the world of banking.

What have been some of your biggest learnings through your career?

I may run a large office and have a certain stature but when I go out and ask for feedback, nobody is going to give me a negative answer. It's very easy to start thinking that you can't commit a mistake. Authority and power can be very damaging. Writing has kept me grounded. For the bookseller on the street, you are not Ravi Subramanian the CEO of an NBFC. You are the writer of that damn book, which they may like or not. If they don't like it they will treat you like any other author. So you get feedback the way it is, unlike the corporate world where it is subdued.

Do you see bookstores holding relevance in the future?

Paperbacks will continue to sell. Last year in England, the growth rate of paperbacks was more than e-books. For the former to do well, it is important that bookstores continue to exist. While online platforms give you convenience, bookstores bring in the romance, so both need to co-exist. The government needs to step up. I'm a great propagator of giving no discounts; there needs to be a price protection scheme like in France.

You speak of the pitfalls of power. With the #MeToo movement, how do you see things panning out in the literary circuit?

I think the #MeToo movement is more indicative of the Indian society per say, and not of a particular segment or profession. Yes, we've had big authors or filmmakers being called out, but it doesn't reflect the malice in the creative world alone. I don't think an industry needs to be fixed; I think society needs to be fixed. The movement needs to become a larger movement, which encompasses the nation that is not on Twitter.

Any plans of delving into more non-fiction?

I plan on writing non-fiction soon but not before 2019. But the topic needs to really interest me and seem like 'I had to bring out a book, so I wrote this.' But this won't be related to the financial services, but will deal with parenting. I'm in talks with my publishers.

If there is one person's biography you were asked to write, who would it be?

Rahul Dravid. Because he's one person who has never let greatness impact him. I have admired him throughout his career, and look at what he's doing now? He's the coach of the under-19 cricket team when everybody wants a glamorousjob.

What would be the title of your autobiography?

A Series of Fortunate Accidents. I hail from a very small town in Punjab and at the most I would have been a professor at an engineering college there had my father not got me the CAT application form and I got through. I had zero aspirations in my life. I tried very hard to get into a foreign bank from campus; two years later I got offers from three foreign banks. I met my wife in Delhi, and that also happened by chance. Bombay was one place I never wanted to travel to for work, and I came here in 2005, and stayed on. This was also true for my first book. My wife was travelling for 15 days and I had to look after a six-year-old at home. So I started writing. I'd say luck plays a very important role and that is reflected in the world of writing as well.

Your daughter has been writing since she was 12. Any plans to co-write a book?



I would love to but I doubt she'd want to. Our writing styles are different; she's an intense writer. She now writes for Daily Cal as a student at Berkeley. I write simple English, she writes flamboyant English, but she's a much better writer than I am.

