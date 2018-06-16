Writing on social media stress buster for Shekhar Kapur

The filmmaker is an avid user social media. He keeps updating his fans and followers about his work, personal life and life lessons. On the work front, he will next be seen in Kamal Haasan's "Vishwaroopam 2"

Shekhar Kapur

"Mr. India" director Shekhar Kapur says he understands the dangers of social media, but finds writing on it stress relieving. "While I completely understand the dangers of social media, I have to say, that for me writing on Twitter and Instagram is great stress buster. For I can be forthright honest and creative. Be completely myself," Kapur tweeted on Friday.

The filmmaker is an avid user social media. He keeps updating his fans and followers about his work, personal life and life lessons. On the work front, he will next be seen in Kamal Haasan's "Vishwaroopam 2".

