WTA Elite Trophy: Qiang thrashes Muguruza to storm into final

tennis

Spurred on by home fans, 11th seed Wang dominated the former World No. 1 to win 6-2, 6-0. Muguruza looked out of sorts and frustrated, throwing her racket on to the court in the second set

Wang Qiang

China's No. 1 Wang Qiang outclassed double Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza on Saturday to book a place in the final of the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai. She took full advantage of a late call-up to the semi-final tie after American Madison Keys pulled out just hours before the match started.

Spurred on by home fans, 11th seed Wang dominated the former World No. 1 to win 6-2, 6-0. Muguruza looked out of sorts and frustrated, throwing her racket on to the court in the second set. Wang sets up a final clash with Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who beat Julia Goerges 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever