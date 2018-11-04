WTA Elite Trophy: Qiang thrashes Muguruza to storm into final

Nov 04, 2018, 08:58 IST | AFP

Spurred on by home fans, 11th seed Wang dominated the former World No. 1 to win 6-2, 6-0. Muguruza looked out of sorts and frustrated, throwing her racket on to the court in the second set

Wang Qiang

China's No. 1 Wang Qiang outclassed double Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza on Saturday to book a place in the final of the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai. She took full advantage of a late call-up to the semi-final tie after American Madison Keys pulled out just hours before the match started.

Spurred on by home fans, 11th seed Wang dominated the former World No. 1 to win 6-2, 6-0. Muguruza looked out of sorts and frustrated, throwing her racket on to the court in the second set. Wang sets up a final clash with Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who beat Julia Goerges 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

