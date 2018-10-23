Search

WTA Finals: No. 7 Pliskova stuns defending champion Wozniacki

Oct 23, 2018, 07:52 IST | IANS

Pliskova celebrates her win over Wozniacki in Basel yesterday

Seventh-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic stunned fifth-seeded defending champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-2, 6-3 in a clash between the former world No. 1s in the White Group of the WTA Finals here.

Wearing a bandage on her right calf, Pliskova held her serve throughout the 92-minute match on Sunday night to take revenge for her 2017 WTA Finals defeat in the same stage, narrowing her career head-to-head deficit against Wozniacki to 6-4, reports Efe news agency.

"It's always tough, matches against Caroline. I think she started the match a little bit nervous, because it's always tough to defend a title," Pliskova told the WTA's website moments after her win.

