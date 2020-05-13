Wuhan to test 11 million in 10 days

The authorities in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in China, plan to test city's entire population after new cases emerged for the first time in weeks in the cradle of the global pandemic, state media reported on Tuesday.

All Wuhan districts have been ordered to submit plans to administer nucleic acid tests on all residents in the city of 11 million within 10 days. But an official from the Dongxihu District epidemic prevention and control commanding office told AFP that they have "not yet received news about this notice".



A woman looks at a mural of a health worker with wings holding a globe on International Nurses Day on Tuesday. Pics/AFP

Meanwhile, National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said reappearance of cases suggested that the country cannot ease the counter-epidemic measures, reported Reuters. China on Tuesday reported one new case and 15 asymptomatic infections. The total tally of cases increased to 82,919 in China.

New infections in South Korea surpassed 100, with 27 new cases in the past 24 hours. The recent transmissions linked to club-goers have alarmed a nation that had eased up on social distancing and scheduled a reopening of schools, which was pushed back till May 20. It is so seeing rising homophobia as the nightspots in Seoul included popular with gay men.

In Russia, factory and construction works resumed on Tuesday, a day after President Vladimir Putin announced gradual easing of lockdown, reported Reuters. On Tuesday 10,899 new cases emerged, taking the total tally to 2,32,243. Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also been admitted with COVID-19, media reported.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever