WWE Clash of Champions: Seth Rollins retains Universal title but gets ambushed

WWE Clash of Champions saw a total of 11 matches played with 10 title matches as well. In the opening match, WWE Cruiserweight champ Drew Gulak retained his title in a triple threat match against Humberto Carrillo and Lince Dorado. AJ Styles also managed to retain his U.S. title after he hit Cedric Alexander with his two finishers - Phenomenal Forearm and the Styles clash. WWE Raw tag team champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, who would meet again later in the event for a title match, failed to defend their tag team titles and lost to Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Roode pinned Rollins as he and Ziggle became te new WWE Raw tag team champions.

Champion Bayley faced off against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Live women's title. Even though Charlotte gained the upper hand with a Big Boot. Charlotte kept the momemtum going but when Bayley threw Charlotte on an exposed turnbuckle, she managed to pin her following a roll-up to retain the SD Live women's title. The Revival also managed to beat The New Day and become new Smack Down Live tag team champions after they forced Xavier Woods to submit to an Inverted Figure Four leglock.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross retained the WWE women's tag titles in dramatic fashion after a 24/7 title bid began during their match against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Alexa even tried to pin R-Truth for the 24/7 title. After Mandy Rose was distracted, Nikki Cross hit the Swinging Neckbreaker on her to win the match. As Shinsuke Nakamura defended the Intercontinental title against The Miz, the latter hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Nakamura. However, Sami Zayn stopped the referee from counting. Miz then began to chase Zayn down but was met with Nakamura's Kinshasa to lose the match.

In another high-profile match Becky Lynch faced a returning Sasha Banks for the former's Raw women's championship. After a distraction in the match, Banks hit Lynch with a chair. During the match, Becky accidentally knocked down the referee with a steel chair. She and Sasha Banks continued to brawl outside the ring. Becky Lynch was disqualified and hence Sasha won the match. However, Becky Lynch retained her title.

Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks for the Raw women's title

Roman Reigns faced off against Eric Rowan in a No DQ match. The two WWE superstars went at each other with each scoring near falls. However, as Reigns went to hit Rowan with a spear, Luke Harper returned and attacked Reigns. Rowan then pinned Reigns to win the match.

Kofi Kingston defended his WWE title again against Randy Orton. After Orton hit an RKO on Kingston, he tried to pin him but the champ's foot was on the rope. As Orton went to hit Kingston with the Punt Kick, Kingston countered it and hit Orton with the trouble in Paradise to retain the WWE title once again.

Kofi Kingston during the match

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman faced each other for the WWE title. Seth Rollins hit Strowman with 3 Super Kicks and a frog splash but was not enough to keep Braun down. Post that, Rollins hit Strowman with 3 Stomps but could not pin him. Rollins finally hit a Pedigree and another Stomp to pin Strowman and retain the WWE Universal title. After the match, Bray Wyatt returned and hit Rollins with Sister Abigail to close the show.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates