WWE Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar battles old rival Cain Velasquez, Braun Strowman faces boxing champ Tyson Fury

WWE Crown Jewel, the company's pay-per-view will see some really high-octane action as the WWE champion Brock Lesnar will defend his title against former UFC champion and rival Cain Velasquez, Braun Strowman going toe-to-toe against boxing world champion Tyson Fury. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for his title in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Also, WWE Crown Jewel will be hosting the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia as Natalya will take on Lacey Evans. Let's take a look at the top 5 matches on the card to look forward to.

Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez in a singles match for the WWE Championship

Lesnar and Velasquez's rivalry travels way back to their MMA days. It was 9 years ago when Cain Velasquez handed Brock Lesnar his first defeat in UFC. Brock Lesnar won the WWE title after beating Kofi Kingston on SmackDown's first episode on Fox. Moments after his win, Cain Velasquez made his debut on WWE alongside Rey Mysterio. An announcement was made by WWE that Lesnar would face Velasquez for the WWE title at Crown Jewel.

Seth Rollins vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match that can't be stopped for the WWE Universal Championship

Rollins, who has beaten the likes of Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 35 and Summerslam) and Braun Strowman (Clash of Champions) faced a new foe after Bray Wyatt attacked him in the latter pay-per-view during his celebration. 'The Fiend' would then go on to terrorize Rollins at multiple closings of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown. Rollins faced The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Hell in A Cell for the former's WWE Universal title in a match that ended in a no-result as the referee stopped the match after Rollins aggressively attacked Wyatt. However, a few weeks later on Raw Rollins finally entered Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House and burned it down! Rollins will look to retain his title a Crown Jewel on October 31.

Braun Strowman vs Tyson Fury in a singles match

Besides Lesnar and Velasquez's confrontation, WWE Universe also found a similar scenario with Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury. As the world heavyweight boxing champion was in the crowd during SmackDown on Fox, Strowman gave him a slight taunt. Following that on WWE Raw, Tyson Fury demanded an apology from Strowman which did not go down to well with the Monster Among Men. The two got into a heated argument and also threw hands at each other. After security guard broke things up, Fury still made his way to attack Strowman. On the following SmackDown Live, WWE announced a match between Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury.

Team Hogan (Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, and Ali) (with Hulk Hogan) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre) (with Ric Flair) in a 10-man tag team match

WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan made their entry on Miz TV and announced that they would each coach a team of five WWE superstars to face each other in a tag-team match. While Seth Rollins was the first captain of Hulk Hogan's team, he was later replaced with Roman Reigns as Rollins had to face Bray Wyatt for his WWE title. Ric Flair announced his captain to be Randy Orton, also his former Evolution team member. Roman Reigns will lead Team Hogan comprising of Ricochet, Rusev, Ali and Shorty Gable, while Randy Orton will captain a team of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin. This will mark a new chapter in Hogan and Flair's WWE battle as they both will aim to achieve supremacy at Crown Jewel.

Natalya vs Lacey Evans in a singles match

During a conference in King Fahd International Stadium on October 30, WWE announced a historic first-ever women's match that would take place at WWE Crown Jewel. Natalya and Lacey Evans have both fought each other on previous occasions on Monday Night Raw. The last match was a Last Woman Standing match which was won by Natalya. The previous time WWE almost held a women's match was later cancelled.

Other matches of WWE Crown Jewel card:

The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker) vs. Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, and/or Kalisto) vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) vs. The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. The B-Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) in a Tag Team Turmoil match for the WWE World Cup

Sunil Singh vs. Mojo Rawley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Sin Cara vs. The Brian Kendrick vs. Titus O'Neil vs. Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Shelton Benjamin vs. Apollo Crews vs. Buddy Murphy vs. Andrade vs. Drake Maverick vs. Eric Young vs. Luke Harper vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Heath Slater vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. No Way Jose in a 20-man Battle Royal (Winner faces AJ Styles for the WWE United States Championship)

AJ Styles vs. Battle Royal winner for the WWE United States Championship

Mansoor vs. Cesaro in a singles match

WWE Crown Jewel is the second pay-per-view in the Crown Jewel chronology and the fourth WWE pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia and will be held at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. WWE Crown Jewel will stream on Ten Sports at 5.30 AM on November 1, 2019.

