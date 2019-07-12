WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak opens up on fight with Tony

other-sports

Drew Gulak is every bit as hard-nosed as the city he hails from, Philadelphia. A minimalist mutilator, what Gulak lacks in frills like kneepads or elbow pads he offsets with a complete arsenal of submission holds and suplexes.

Drew Gulak (Pic/ WWE.com)

Current Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak caught up with a bunch of journalists ahead of his title defense in the WWE Extreme Rules this weekend and had this to say.

Are you happy with how Cedric Alexander is being used in WWE?

Cedric is a very capable competitor, I know this first hand, just to be in the ring with Roman Reigns is a great opportunity and he is doing really well.

What kind of preparation have you done for your match with Tony?

It is the same kind of preparations that I do for all my big matches. I am focusing more on a balanced form of training, with a lot of mental preparation as well.

Any message for your Indian fans?

Yes, all I want to say is thank you for supporting, it means a lot to me and I am eager to come there and perform for you guys.

About Drew Gulak

Drew Gulak is an American professional wrestler who performs in the WWE, where he is signed on the 205 Live brand and is the current Cruiserweight title holder.

Drew Gulak is also known for his work in Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), where he is a one-time CZW World Heavyweight Champion, two-time CZW World Tag Team Champion, one-time CZW Wired TV Champion, and 2005 Chris Cash Memorial Battle Royal winner.

Being raised in Philly did more than toughen up Gulak; it also exposed the self-described “student of the game” to one of the world’s top wrestling hotbeds at a young age. Now an 11-year veteran of the sport, the no-nonsense throwback has emerged as one of the Cruiserweight Division’s most promising competitors. With a WWE Cruiserweight Title victory to his credit and more holds than a call center, Gulak may be the man to beat on 205 Live.

