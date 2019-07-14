WWE Extreme Rules: The Undertaker and Roman Reigns team up for first time ever!

other-sports

As we approach WWE Extreme Rules today, we take a look at match-card which has a couple of high billed matches which includes tag team titles, WWE Raw and SmackDown Live's championships, WWE championship and the Universal championship

Pic Courtesy/ WWE Instagram

WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday will be the final pay-per-view before WWE Summerslam arrives in August. It will take place on July 14, 2019, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Extreme Rules is ideally one of the most sought after pay-per-views in WWE and is peculiarly known for its hardcore and extreme matches which have some stipulation or the other. This will be the eleventh Extreme Rules pay-per-view event in WWE.

As we approach WWE Extreme Rules today, we take a look at match-card which has a couple of high billed matches which includes tag team titles, WWE Raw and SmackDown Live's championships, WWE championship and the Universal championship.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans - Last Chance Winners Take All mixed tag team Extreme Rules match for the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Raw Women's Championship

View this post on Instagram Two rebels with a cause. #ExtremeRules @beckylynchwwe @wwerollins A post shared by WWE (@wwe) onJul 10, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

At Stomping Grounds, Becky Lynch managed to beat Lacey Evans flawlessly to retain her Raw women's title. Later that night, her boyfriend and Universal champion Seth Rollins defended his title against Baron Corbin in a special guest referee match of Corbin's choosing. After being appointed as referee, Evans turned the match into a no-count-out and a no-disqualification match. After Evans attacked Rollins, Lynch came to his rescue and took out Evans and helped Rollins retain his title. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will put their relationship as well as partnership to the test to see if they can be compatible in the ring, just as they are outside.

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre - No Holds Barred tag team match

'The Deadman' and 'The Big Dog' will team up for the first time ever in WWE in an epic tag team match to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Undertaker and Roman Reigns fought each other in an epic match at WrestleMania 33 which Roman Reigns won. Many thought that Taker would retire post that, but it did not happen and he returned to perform in many WWE events. It will be interesting to see the chemistry between the two as both would want to claim WWE as their 'yard'.

Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe - Singles match for the WWE Championship

After clinching the title for the first time ever in 11 years at WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston went on to beat Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler over the next few pay-per-views. However, Samoa Joe will be looking to get a title on his shoulder after losing the US title to Ricochet.

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross - Handicap match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley, who has previously fought Alexa Bliss in previous WWE events, will have a new challenge in Bliss' new friend Nikki Cross. After beating Bayley in a beat-the-clock challenge, Nikki added the stipulation at Extreme Rules to be a 2-on-1 handicap match.

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles - Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

Ricochet, who has, moved up the ranks in quick succession won his first ever title in WWE after he beat Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds. Ricochet then faced AJ Styles in a match on WWE Raw, which the former lost. However, there was mutual respect between the two. On the following episode of Raw, AJ Styles shocked the world when he attacked Ricochet and challenged him for the title.

Other matches on Extreme Rules 2019:

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley - Last Man Standing match

The Revival vs. The Usos - Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery - Triple threat tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Aleister Black vs. Cesaro - Singles match

Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese - Singles match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates