WWE fans, John Cena is coming back to SmackDown on February 28!

John Cena, WWE's record-tying 16-time world champion, will be making his big return to WWE when he appears on SmackDown on February 28, as reported first on WWE Backstage show on FS1.

John Cena made his in-ring debut in 2002 on SmackDown in an impromptu match against Kurt Angle which would then give birth to the 'Ruthless Aggression' Era. John Cena has never looked back since and has become the flag-bearer of WWE for over a decade. John Cena has won 16 WWE world championships and has main-evented countless WWE pay-per-views of the last 18 years.

John Cena was last seen in WWE in early 2019 in a match on Raw.

John Cena, who has pursued a career in Hollywood, has delivered some big hits in the past few years such as Bumblebee and Blockers. His biggest Holywood film yet would undoubtedly be his next F9: The Fast Saga. Cena joins the Fast and Furious franchise and will join Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren in the ninth instalment.

