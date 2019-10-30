WWE: First-ever female superstars match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) today announced at a press conference at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh that the first-ever WWE women’s match in Saudi Arabia will take place tomorrow, October 31 as part of Riyadh Season, which includes more than 100 events over a two-month span featuring world-class entertainment and sports properties.

WWE Superstars Natalya and Lacey Evans will perform at CROWN JEWEL, one of WWE’s premier pay-per-view events.

WWE Crown Jewel also features Roman Reigns, the undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Seth Rollins and many more.

CROWN JEWEL will stream live on WWE Network tomorrow, October 31 at 5:30 am IST.

