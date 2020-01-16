Search

WWE former wrestler Rocky Johnson, father of 'The Rock' passes away at 75

Published: Jan 16, 2020, 14:04 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In 1983, Rocky Johnson and his partner Tony Atlas defeated The Wild Samoans to become the WWE tag team champions

WWE Hall of Famer and former wrestler Rocky Johnson, who is also father to WWE icon Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson passed away on January 15, 2020, at the age of 75.

Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson is a former WWE world tag team champion.

WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has passed away at age 75.

Dwayne Johnson and Rocky Johnson

Rocky Johnson was trained by Peter Maivia, Rocky Bollie, Kurt Von Steiger

In the mid-1960s Rocky Johnson made quite an impact at National Wrestling Alliance and also became the NWA champion. In 1982, Rocky Johnson's career hit new heights when he signed with WWE. In 1983, Rocky Johnson and his partner Tony Atlas defeated The Wild Samoans to become the WWE tag team champions.

WWE took to social media site Twitter to share a photo tribute to Rocky Johnson.

Triple H, Paul Heyman also took to Twitter to pay their respects.

Rocky Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 by his son The Rock.

