WWE former wrestler Rocky Johnson, father of 'The Rock' passes away at 75

WWE Hall of Famer and former wrestler Rocky Johnson, who is also father to WWE icon Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson passed away on January 15, 2020, at the age of 75.

Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson is a former WWE world tag team champion.

Rocky Johnson was trained by Peter Maivia, Rocky Bollie, Kurt Von Steiger

In the mid-1960s Rocky Johnson made quite an impact at National Wrestling Alliance and also became the NWA champion. In 1982, Rocky Johnson's career hit new heights when he signed with WWE. In 1983, Rocky Johnson and his partner Tony Atlas defeated The Wild Samoans to become the WWE tag team champions.

WWE took to social media site Twitter to share a photo tribute to Rocky Johnson.

WWE looks back on the Hall of Fame career of the late, great Rocky Johnson. https://t.co/Gp9U2YG93c — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2020

Triple H, Paul Heyman also took to Twitter to pay their respects.

A loss for every fan of @WWE, Rocky Johnson was a barrier-breaking performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. https://t.co/nHcyt0MYfr — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2020

My prayers and deepest remorse goes out to the @TheRock and the family of @wwe HOF Soul Man Rocky Johnson. He helped paved the way for so many African Americans in this business. You will be missed . R.I.P pic.twitter.com/g4se9S8awT — D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) January 15, 2020

First met Rocky Johnson in 1976 when we brought him to Memphis as a boxer! Rocky drew some of the largest crowds in Memphis history and was a pleasure to work with! R.I.P. my friend... https://t.co/CethbDWiWY — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 16, 2020

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer and former OVW trainer Rocky Johnson. A trailblazer as one half of the first African American World Tag Team Champions as well as many other accomplishments, Johnson left an indelible mark on our sport. pic.twitter.com/cBWXyLIiuA — OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) January 16, 2020

Rocky Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 by his son The Rock.

