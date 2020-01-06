WWE great John Cena happy about ex-fiance Nikki Bella's engagement

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former American wrestler Nikki Bella recently announced her engagement and her former fiance John Cena is reportedly happy about it. Nikki, 36, took to Instagram to announce the news of the engagement with her dancer boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev.

She was dating the WWE great for nearly six years before separating in 2018. "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you Artem Chigvintsev," Nikki captioned a photo. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year," she added.

According to a report in entertainment portal, HollywoodLife, Cena is pleased. "He is very happy that she has found someone that treats her so amazingly well. Nikki was an extremely important part of John's life so it does remind him of what they had and he is also reminded of his proposal to her at Wrestlemania a few years ago but he also has thought that they have both grown from their relationship and they both have moved on," a source said.

