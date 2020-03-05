WWE NXT champion Rhea Ripley on Charlotte Flair, advice for Dwayne The Rock Johnson's daughter

WWE NXT Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the fiercest competitors in the WWE industry today. Rhea, age 23, has quite a few records under her belt. Rhea Ripley was the first NXT UK Women's champion and also the first woman to hold both NXT and NXT UK titles. Ripley is also the first Australian to become world champion in WWE history.

Rhea Ripley has a lot going on but unarguably her biggest task is ahead of her at WrestleMania 36 as she takes on Charlotte Flair for the NXT title. In an interview, Rhea speaks about her opponent Charlotte Flair, her early day struggles in wrestling, Ronda Rousey, Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone and more.

Since you began wrestling at a very young age, what were your aspirations in the beginning?

When I first had my tryouts, we had a questionnaire at the end where most said that they wanted to make it to WWE. However, our chances were very slim because being in Australia, you never really gain attention from the US. It was unfortunate but that has changed now. when I first started I dreamt of coming to WWE but did not see it much as a possibility. But to make it here and see the Australian wrestling scene growing is amazing. I'm so happy for all athletes in Australia and I hope they come up. It is cool to see us make our dreams come true.

In your twitter comment, you mentioned you almost quit. Can you discuss the level of competition in the WWE Performance center and how demanding is the training?

Yes, the training is great and the best in the world for wrestling. Amazing medical staff and coaches, everything you could ever think of. My main problem was my own mental stability - it was never really strong when I was young and had a lot of problems. When you are away from family and friends at the Performance Center, and to think that I was not doing as well as I should be or being told that I could do better started getting to me and I did think about quitting a few times. But at the end of the day, that is competitive sports and it happens across all sports. Your coaches will be tough on you and you have to learn to deal with it. The people strong enough to withstand that are the ones that really make it.

You will be defending your NXT title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36. But the NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay is a day before Mania on April 4. Will you be defending your championship there too?

I am not 100 per cent sure. We will have to see in the days to come. But if I have to defend my title at NXT TakeOver, hopefully, I'll come out with a victory and then defend the title at WrestleMania 36 too.

If you do retain the NXT title at WrestleMania 36, what are your long-term goals as champion?

My goal is to be the best champion that I can be. I obviously would like to try and beat Shayna Baszler's streak which would be incredible and something to brag about. But as long as I do the best that I can, I will be truly happy.

Recently there was a bit of war of words on Twitter between you and Charlotte Flair. How much of truth lies in that she came up coz of the family name.

My entire post was all from the heart. I am not trying to discredit Charlotte for anything. She has definitely worked hard since she has been here and accomplished so much in her time in WWE. The stuff about myself was true and it was how I felt. Especially after the first post by her, I felt I needed to tweet back.

What would be your gameplan going into WrestleMania considering Charlotte Flair could be your toughest opponent thus far?

My game plan is to work as hard but also not get myself too tired. I am working out at the gym every day trying to get stronger and better. I will also be focusing on wrestling-oriented training sessions. Mentally I am definitely ready. I have faced Charlotte before and I am ready to do it again and I am happy it is at WrestleMania. I am ready to go to town.

What if Bianca Belair was added to the WrestleMania 36 match with Charlotte Flair and you, making it a triple threat?

I honestly would not mind going against Bianca. Everybody deserves a WrestleMania moment and if she is added, I am not going to complain.

With Dwayne The Rock Johnson's daughter Simone gearing up to make her entry into WWE, what advice do you have for her?

I am very happy for her, she is one of my close friends. The main thing I tell her when I see her is to ignore the drama, stay in your own lane, work your hardest and succeed and excel in what you do. Unfortunately, the drama that comes along with any sport is the hardest to deal with.

Ronda Rousey singled you out that she'd like to have a match with, How you feel about that?

I thought it was incredible. I'd love to step into the ring with Ronda Rousey. I used to watch her when I was at home in Aus and I connected with her. There are so many similarities, it is strange. I'd love to face her if she comes back.

This will be the first time any NXT title will be defended at WrestleMania. Plus you will be facing the Royal Rumble winner. You are changing the script. How does it feel that you will be making a bit of history at Mania?

It's insane! The easiest way to describe my journey so far in the last 6-8 months in WWE has been insane! To be the first woman to defend the NXT title at Wrestlemania is awesome and I love making history. Facing the Rumble winner Charlotte is cool and different and I like that.

Do you consider the current NXT women's division stronger than before?

I think the NXT has the best women's division ever and I am not going to argue about that fact. We are all so dedicated at what we do and we want to be the best. NXT as a whole is like you are fighting from your heart to prove that we are the main roster.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates