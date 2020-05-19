WWE Raw analysis: Has Drew McIntyre found a worthy rival in Bobby Lashley?

WWE Raw's show had the WWE champion Drew McIntyre facing Baron Corbin in a singles match for the main event, Edge replying to Randy Orton's challenge at Backlash, new Raw women's champion Asuka celebrating as well as NXT women's champ Charlotte Flair facing off against Ruby Riott.

Drew McIntyre vs Baron Corbin

WWE Raw's main event today was WWE champion Drew McIntyre facing off against SmackDown's Baron Corbin in a brand invitation match. Bobby Lashley and MVP were standing at the entrance just to add a little distraction to Drew McIntyre. Despite Corbin managing to pull off a Deep Six after he was hit with a DDT, he could not pin the champion. Drew McIntyre then managed to sneak in the Claymore for the win.



Analysis:

Corbin has shown great potential as a heel in WWE and this match was no different. Drew McIntyre, who won the WWE title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, has not looked back since. Proving to be a fighting champion, McIntyre defended the WWE title against Seth Rollins, who was back in the title mix quite soon, if you ask me. Bobby Lashley, who made his return to WWE two years ago and aligned with Li Rush, has never got a title shot yet! Shocking, but true. Bobby Lashley was initially looking to feud with then Universal champion Brock Lesnar but that never came to light. This is the best time for Bobby Lashley to cash in an opportunity for a title shot.

Bobby Lashley is a heavyweight WWE wrestler and would also be an ideal match for Drew McIntyre in a pound-for-pound match up. The intense physicality in the possible match would be the highlight for sure. Bobby Lashley knows how to last long in matches and so does McIntyre. All Lashley needs to do is step up to the plate.

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre has been in the WWE for a decade, but it was only till this year that he got into the big league fighting for the WWE championship and winning it.

Edge and Orton on Raw

Other WWE Raw highlights:

Edge accepts Randy Orton's challenge for a singles match at Backlash

Murphy defeated Humberto Carillo by pinfall

Charlotte Flair defeated Ruby Riott via submission

Nia Jax interrupted Raw women's champion Asuka's celebration

Bobby Lashley defeated R-Truth by submission

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross successfully defended the Women's tag team titles against The IIconics

Shayna Basler defeated Natalya in a submission match

Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews defeated Andrade and Angel Garza in a tag team match

Aleister Black defeated Murphy via disqualification

