WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar attacks Rey Mysterio's son; Lashley locks lips with Rusev's wife Lana

WWE Monday Night Raw, which is one of the longest-running shows on television, had it's season premiere today with a brand new logo and everything. We take a look at some of the main highlights from the show.

Lesnar attacks Mysterio and son



Brock Lesnar attacking Dominik

The show opened up to Rey Mysterio addressing the WWE Universe. Mysterio was scheduled to fight Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship title at the main event. However, there were other plans for him. Brock Lesnar made his entry and began an all-out assault on Rey Mysterio, hitting him with over 3 F-5s. Brock then turned his attention to Rey Mysterio's son ar ringside and attacked him outside the ring and then in it as well. He took out Rey's son with German Suplexes. Just before leaving, Brock once again attacked Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik.

Team Hogan vs Team Flair announced for Crown Jewel



Hogan and Flair on Miz TV

The Miz had one of the best segments of his show 'Miz TV' as he had WWE legends Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan appear as guests. On the show, Flair and Hogan announced that they would coach a team of 5 WWE superstars for the pay-per-view Crown Jewel. Hulk Hogan announced WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins as captain of his side, while Flair chose former Evolution teammate Randy Orton. However, Rollins was blindsided by King Corbin as the latter and Orton attacked Rollins. Rusev then made a save for Rollins, only asking him for a favour - a Universal title shot on Raw!

AJ Styles beats Cedric Alexander in US title match

Styles (L) taking out Alexander

Cedric Alexander faced Styles for another title shot and the match was a brilliant showcase of talent again. Styles, however, the more experienced athlete of the two, brought his A-game and list of moves to take out Alexander and retain the US title.

Bobby Lashley returns with Rusev's wife Lana

Bobby Lashley and Lana shock WWE with a lip lock

Towards the main event of Rusev vs Rollins for the latter's Universal title, a shocking appearance was made as well as a secret revealed. Bobby Lashley marked his return to Raw and he was accompanied by none other than Rusev's wife Lana. In what could be called a shocker, Lashley and Lana locked lips much to Rusev's chagrin.

Seth Rollins attacked by 'The Fiend' again



The Fiend launches attack on Rollins

Rollins had his own set of surprises during the main event on Raw. The Universal champion was surprised by The Fiend' Bray Wyatt once again as he faced the Mandible Claw and was taken out. Rollins will defend the Universal title against The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Hell In A Cell on Sunday.

Sasha Banks faced Alexa Bliss in a match with Becky Lynch at the announce table. Sasha went on to beat Alexa Bliss but Becky soon entered the ring as the two came to blows. Becky Lynch will defend her Raw women's title against Sasha Banks at Hell In A Cell

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates