WWE Raw: Sasha Banks makes in-rin return with win over Natalya

AJ Styles retains the US title while Ricochet and Baron Corbin make it to round 2 of the King of the Ring tournament

Sasha Banks when she appeared on Raw. Picture/ WWE Instagram

WWE superstar Sasha Banks made an epic return to WWE Raw last week and shocked the WWE Universe after she attacked Natalya as the latter addressed the fans during the show. Sasha Banks showed up in her all-new blue streaked hair and first hugged Natalya before suddenly attacking her. Sasha Banks made her comeback ever since Wrestlemania 35 this year.

WWE Raw today saw Sasha Banks reveal the reason why she returned a changed woman. According to WWE, Sasha Banks stated that she was defending titles that she did not care about, while Becky Lynch got to headline WrestleMania against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event.

Natalya faced Becky Lynch at Summerslam for the WWE Raw women's championship and lost. Natalya got emotional while addressing the WWE Universe on Raw, crediting Becky Lynch and also remembering her father - late WWE wrestler Jim Neidhart. Sasha Banks then made her entry and after hugging Natalya, began to attack her. Becky Lynch then interfered but was attacked by Sasha Banks as well.

During their match, Sasha Banks and Natalya had gone one-up on each other but it was Sasha Banks who finally got the win after she put Natalya in the Bank Statement.

WWE Raw also saw Ricochet defeat Drew McIntyre shocking the WWE Universe and making it to the next round of King of the Ring. However, Ricochet's partner on Raw last week, The Miz did not manage to beat his opponent Baron Corbin in their KOTR match-up.

Braun Strowman, who won the WWE Raw tag-team titles with Seth Rollins on Raw last week, faced AJ Styles in a match for the United States championship. Even though AJ Styles managed to retain the title, Braun attacked Styles as well as members of the OC - Gallows and Anderson, thus standing tall at the end of the show.

In a tag-team turmoil, first-time partners Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode managed to defeat seven other teams to win the opportunity to face the WWE Raw tag team champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for the titles at Clash of Champions next month.

Bayley managed to silence her rival Alexa Bliss' friend and other half of the women's tag champions Nikki Cross in their match. Bayley will be defending her SmackDown Live women's title against Charlotte Flair at Clash of Champions.

