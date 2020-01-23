WWE Royal Rumble facts: Stone Cold Steve Austin to Roman Reigns and more

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 is all set to take place at the at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, United States. with some of the biggest match-ups taking place in WWE history. As the WWE Universe gears up for the first major WWE event of the year, we roll back time and bring some interesting trivia, statistics and records of the Royal Rumble.

>> Royal Rumble 2020 will be the 33rd edition of this event. The first WWE Royal Rumble took place on January 24, 1988.

>> It involves 30-man match where each WWE wrestler enters the ring after a span of 90 to 120 seconds accordingly.



AJ Styles (L) attempts to hit the Phenomenal forearm on Chris Jericho

>> Only four men who began as the no. 1 entrant went on to win the Royal Rumble. They are Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, Chris Benoit and Rey Mysterio.

>> The average Royal Rumble match lasts for around 60 minutes. The longest Royal Rumble match was in 2002.

>> Daniel Bryan holds the record for the longest time at the Royal Rumble at 1 hour 16 minutes at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. Rey Mysterio held the previous record in 2006

>> The shortest time spent at the Royal Rumble is by Santino Marella at 0.00.01 seconds in 2009.

>> Stone Cold Steve Austin is the only WWE superstar to win the Royal Rumble on 3 occasions. 5 WWE wrestlers have won it twice - Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Batista and John Cena.



Triple H

>> Braun Strowman holds the record for the most eliminations at a single Royal Rumble with 13 in 2018 at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns previously held the record in 2014.



Roman Reigns

>> Kane has the most eliminations at the Rumble overall with 44. Kane also holds the record for most appearances at the Royal Rumble with 19.



Kane

>> Only three females have entered the men's Royal Rumble - Chyna, Beth Phoenix and Kharma.

>> Asuka is the first female superstar to win the first-ever women's Royal Rumble which was held in 2018.

