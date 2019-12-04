MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

WWE signs John Morrison in new multi-year contract

Published: Dec 04, 2019, 11:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

John Morrison made his WWE debut in 2004 as he was part of the tag team faction MNM along with Melina and Joey Mercury

WWE's post on Instagram
WWE's post on Instagram

Professional wrestler John Morrison is the latest signing to World Wrestling Entertainment as the superstar has agreed to a multi-year contract deal with WWE.

Hopefully, the WWE Universe can see The Guru of Greatness bring his old Hollywood charm back to the ring. John Morrison will be making his return to WWE for the first time since 2011. WWE went on to announce the breaking news on their website as well as share the news on Instagram.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

BREAKING: John Morrison has agreed to a multi-year contract with WWE, as first reported on #WWEBackstage.

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) onDec 3, 2019 at 8:56pm PST

John Morrison made his WWE debut in 2004 as he was part of the tag team faction MNM along with Melina and Joey Mercury. John Morrison, at the time, went by the name Johnny Nitro.

Morrison is a four-time tag team champion as well as a three-time WWE Intercontinental champion.

After WWE, John Morrison was part of Lucha Underground, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and lastly Impact Wrestling.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK