WWE signs John Morrison in new multi-year contract

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Professional wrestler John Morrison is the latest signing to World Wrestling Entertainment as the superstar has agreed to a multi-year contract deal with WWE.

Hopefully, the WWE Universe can see The Guru of Greatness bring his old Hollywood charm back to the ring. John Morrison will be making his return to WWE for the first time since 2011. WWE went on to announce the breaking news on their website as well as share the news on Instagram.

John Morrison made his WWE debut in 2004 as he was part of the tag team faction MNM along with Melina and Joey Mercury. John Morrison, at the time, went by the name Johnny Nitro.

Morrison is a four-time tag team champion as well as a three-time WWE Intercontinental champion.

After WWE, John Morrison was part of Lucha Underground, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and lastly Impact Wrestling.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates