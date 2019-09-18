WWE SmackDown Live: Brock Lesnar makes shocking return, attacks Kofi Kingston

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) SmacDown Live opened to a huge match with The New Day taking on The Revival and Randy Orton in a tag team match. Kofi Kingston hit Trouble in Paradise on Scott Dawson to win the match for his team. Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton, as well as The New Day and The Revival, had their share of rivalry for the past few months. While Kofi Kingston went on to defeat Randy Orton at Clash of Champions to retain his WWE title, The New Day lost the SD Live tag team titles to The Revival at the same pay-per-view.

However, as Kofi and his team were celebrating, 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar made his epic return to WWE. Lesnar's manager Paul Heyman went on to chant, 'It's a bad day for The New Day, yes it is.' Heyman then extended a possible challenge to Kofi Kingston asking him to defend his WWE title at SmackDown Live on October 4 against Brock Lesnar. Kofi Kingston went on to accept the challenge. Just when Brock Lesnar was about to shake hands with Kofi, he surprised him and hit the F-5 on him.

View this post on Instagram #TheBeast #BrockLesnar is back!! #SDLive A post shared by WWE (@wwe) onSep 17, 2019 at 5:33pm PDT

Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable at the King of the Ring finals to be crowned the new winner. During his coronation, Gable attacked Corbin and even destroyed the royal belongings. Heavy Machinery went on to defeat the B-Team in their tag team match after they hit the Compactor. Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura, who retained his Intercontinental title against Miz at Clash of Champions, launched an attack on Ali ahead of their match and got the better of him.

Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Charlotte Flair faced Sasha Banks in a singles match at SmackDown Live. Charlotte and Sasha both did not manage to win the SmackDown Live and Raw women's titles in their matches against Bayley and Becky Lynch respectively at Clash of Champions. Charlotte had the figure-eight locked in when Bayley attacked her. Charlotte won by disqualification but was attacked by Bayley and Sasha Banks before Carmella came to her aid.

Erick Rowan and Luke Harper continued their dominance as a duo as they attacked Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan to close the show. Luke Harper made a comeback at Clash of Champions during Roman Reigns and Rowan's No DQ match and attacked Reigns. Rowan went on to win the match.

