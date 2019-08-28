WWE SmackDown Live: Roman Reigns shows no mercy for Daniel Bryan

other-sports

Reigns takes out Bryan, Bayley defeats Lacey Evans and Ali moves to round of King of The Ring

Roman Reigns looks at Daniel Bryan after attacking him. Pic Courtesy/ WWE

WWE SmackDown Live saw Randy Orton continue his assault on The New Day member and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. When Kofi began SmackDown Live showing the intention to defend his title against Orton, the latter had a surprise for him. Orton took digs at Kingston involving his son and his family which got the WWE Champion riled up. As Kofi made his way outside the ring and towards the backstage area. Kingston went all out to attack Orton, but after a DDT onto the ground, Kofi was left helpless. Randy Orton, later that night, faced Kofi Kingston's New Day team member Big E and defeated him courtesy some help from The Revival. Orton laid Big E out with the RKO.

The King of the Ring tournament also saw Ali defeat Buddy Murphy and move to round two. After the match, both WWE superstars showed a mark of respect. Former tag team partners Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin faced off in another King of the Ring Round which Gable won. After going back and forth, Gable managed to counter Shelton Benjamin with a roll-up for the win.

The Miz witnessed first hand the wrath of Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura, with some assist from Sami Zayn. After The Miz challenged Nakamura to an Intercontinental title match at Clash of Champions, Sami Zayn distracted him with some talk while Nakamura attacked Miz from behind with many Kinshasas.

SmackDown Live women's champion Bayley faced Lacey Evans in a match which saw Evans dominate early on. Although it was Bayley who then put up a stronger front to beat Lacey Evans. Charlotte Flair was at ringside and only scoffed at Bayley's win signalling '10 times'. Charlotte Flair is scheduled to face Bayley for the SD live women's title at Clash of Champions.

After weeks of speculation, Roman Reigns finally got down to who his real attacker was. A week before Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan vowed to reveal Reigns' attacker in the form of some individual. After that, they demanded an apology from Reigns. However, the Big Dog managed to get the real footage that showed Eric Rowan attack him. After Daniel Bryan came to the ring to speak to Roman Reigns, he was met with a spear from the Big Dog, showing no mercy.

