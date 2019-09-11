WWE SmackDown Live: The Undertaker returns; Kevin Owens gets fired

WWE SmackDown Live started with the legendary 'Phenom' The Undertaker making his return to the show which was held at Madison Square Garden. The Undertaker made his trademark entry before addressing all WWE legends at Madison Square Garden in the past. Take was interrupted by Sami Zayn who asked the Phenom to 'pass the torch' to him. What Zayn ended up getting was nothing but a vicious chokeslam which entertained the WWE Universe at MSG.

SmackDown Live's women's champion Bayley faced off against Ember Moon after the latter confronted her backstage. Bayley defeated Ember Moon after she hit her signature Bayley-to-Belly. Bayley's opponent Charlotte Flair who was ringside then entered the ring to taunt Bayley. Charlotte will face Bayley for the SD Live women's championship at Clash of Champions.

View this post on Instagram Who will leave #WWEClash creating a legacy? #SDLive A post shared by WWE (@wwe) onSep 10, 2019 at 6:29pm PDT

Roman Reigns interrupted Eric Rowan and the duo went at each other after the latter went on to explain his actions for attacking Reigns and Daniel Bryan. The duo brawled outside with Rowan hitting Reigns with a camera rig. The two will face each other at Clash of Champions.

WWE champion Kofi Kingston went on to reminisce on how in 2009, he put Randy Orton through a table when they were at Madison Square Garden. Randy Orton however, cut Kofi off and began to talk about his own achievements in WWE. As Kingston went for Orton through the crowd, but Orton attacked him with a steel chair. Kofi Kingston however, managed to switch things and get the upper hand on Orton. Kingston then remade history after he threw Randy Orton through a table once again at Madison Square Garden. Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Clash of Champions.

View this post on Instagram ðð¥â¬ï¸ #History @thetruekofi A post shared by WWE (@wwe) onSep 10, 2019 at 6:48pm PDT

In the main event, Chad Gable defeated Shane McMahon in the King Of The Ring semifinals with Kevin Owens as the referee. Owens was doing as told by slow counting during Gable's pins while fast counting during McMahon's pins. After Gable pinned McMahon by submission, Shane fired Kevin Owens backstage.

