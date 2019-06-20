WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman sends legal notice to Ranveer Singh

international

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was slammed with a legal notice by former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman and Ranveer Singh

A few days ago, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh received a warning from former WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar's manager-lawyer Paul Heyman for using the WWE superstar's trademark phrase.

Post India's thumping victory against Pakistan in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Ranveer Singh, who is in England for his film 83' had shared a picture with cricketer Hardik Pandya on social media and captioned it: Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik Pandya. Ma boi unstoppable (sic).

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 - I am litigious

4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

Paul Heyman is the lawyer/manager of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar and he uses a particular warcry during his promos in WWE while addressing the former WWE champion. WWE fans will surely remember him shouting out the words 'Eat' Sleep, Conquer, Repeat'. every time Brock Lesnar enters the ring.

I didn't warn. I served noticed. And while I applaud @TheStatesmanLtd for their coverage of #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar, I must stress that I am not a manager (what an outdated, antiquated term). I am an #Advocate. And I'm the best #Advocate in history. https://t.co/KNQ4fMmUgQ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

Now, it is learnt that Paul Heyman has sent a legal notice to Ranveer Singh for apparently using his catchphrase 'Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat', in a twisted manner. Reacting to Ranveer's post on Twitter, advocate Paul Heyman retweeted the picture and wrote, "@RanveerOfficial ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????"

Also Read: Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman slams Ranveer Singh, Twitter goes crazy!

However, the truth is that Ranveer did not exactly use Heyman catchphrase. Heyman himself clarified this in the same tweet in which he mentioned that his catchline is "It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat", which he has the copyright for.

While fans and followers of Ranveer Singh view it as a mere warning. it turns out that Heyman is taking things one notch higher by sending a legal notice to the B-Town actor for using the catchphrase which was popularised by Lesnar inside the wrestling ring.

In another tweet, Pual Heyman clarified that he didn't issue a warning to the actor but has sent a legal notice to the advocate. While Heyman has been constantly tweeting about the incident, Ranveer Singh is yet to give an official statement on the same.

We apologize on behalf of the entire Bollywood film industry, @HeymanHustle.



Your BOSCAR award winners would never do anything like that.



We’ll talk to @RanveerOfficial https://t.co/qAc8Qu3U6A — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) June 19, 2019

In the meanwhile, Sunil & Samir Singh, the Singh brother who are Canadian professional wrestling tag team took to micro-blogging site Twitter and issues a public apology on behalf of the entire Bollywood fraternity and said that they will speak to Ranveer Singh.

