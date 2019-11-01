WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit Mumbai on November 14-15
WWE superstar Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after a period of four years and will be visiting the city of Mumbai on November 14-15.
During her visit to the country, Charlotte Flair will also be visiting Bengaluru on November 16 in order to meet her fans. Charlotte Flair will be meeting and interacting with Special Olympic athletes on the occasion of Children's Day and is also scheduled to make an appearance at ComicCon India.
Charlotte Flair is the daughter of WWE two-time Hall of Famer and record-tying 16-time WWE World champion Ric Flair. Charlotte Flair is currently part of WWE's Raw brand. Charlotte Flair has many records to her name as she was the last Divas Champion, first WWE Raw Women's Champion and has won it four times. She has also won the SmackDown Women's champion.
Charlotte Flair went on to create history with Sasha Banks as they were the first two female superstars to main event a WWE pay-per-view at Hell in A Cell.
-
Charlotte Flair's full name is Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr. She was born in Charlotte (hence the name) which is located in North Carolina. (All Pics/ Charlotte's Instagram account)
-
Charlotte is the daughter of WWE wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Ric Flair. She has an older half brother and half sister. Charlotte's younger brother Reid died in March 2013.
-
Charlotte Flair is one of the top-billed women wrestlers of today. She has been part of various WWE pay-per-views and holds the highest win record in the women's division
-
Charlotte Flair has various nicknames - Daddy's Little (Nature) Girl, The Flair of NXT, The (Self-Proclaimed) Genetically Superior Athlete, The Queen
-
Charlotte Flair stands at a height of 5 ft 10 inches. She was trained by her father Ric Flair, Sara Del Rey and Lodi
-
Charlotte Flair has often stated that her dad Ric Flair is her greatest inspiration. She also has her entrance music that is similar to his, plus his catchphrase 'Wooo'
Charlotte Flair: #tbt spending the day talking about my childhood, growing pains, career & journey to the #WWE in New York!
-
Charlotte Flair is the last reigning World Wrestling Entertainment Divas champion
-
Charlotte Flair is a one-time NXT Women's champion. She defeated Natalya in the tournament final to win the title
-
Charlotte is a record-tying 4-time WWE Raw women's champion
-
Charlotte Flair is the current and three-time WWE SmackDown Live women's champion
-
Charlotte Flair is a two-time NCHSAA 4 A-State champion for volleyball
-
Charlotte Flair two finishing moves are Figure Eight Leglock and Natural Selection
-
Charlotte Flair will be part of the first ever women's main event in Wrestlemania history when she competes against Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in a winner-takes-all match at WrestleMania 35.
-
Charlotte Flair first made her professional wrestling appearance at the age of fourteen
-
Charlotte Flair was named Rookie of the Year by Pro-Wrestling Illustrated in 2014
-
Charlotte Flair is a certified personal trainer
-
Charlotte Flair appeared in the 2017 movie Psych
-
Charlotte Flair is known to be a talented athlete
-
Charlotte Flair is a big lover of tattoos and has many of them across her body. She even posed nude for ESPN's Body Issue.
-
In 2016, Charlotte was ranked number 1 among top 50 female wrestlers by Pro Wrestling Illustrated
-
Charlotte Flair shares a photo of one of her tattoos on Instagram
-
Charlotte Flair was married twice - to Riki Johnson and later on to wrestler Bram
-
Charlotte Flair made her wrestling debut in July 2013
-
In picture: Charlotte Flair, during her younger days, with her father Ric Flair
-
Charlotte Flair captioned this photo: I’ve got a list of names, and yours is in red: @lovesquish: @bfabulous1
-
Charlotte Flair captioned this post: @lesliemakeupmaven says simple always works: @wweglamsquad @shamrockin77 #natural: @rickhenryla
-
Charlotte Flair shared this photo captioning it: Just give me a reason, just a little bit's enough: @lovesquish: @bfabulous1
-
Charlotte Flair shared this photo with the caption: my NEW @mybirdiebee bra! Thank you @thenikkibella @thebriebella feeling sexy even at the gym Diet: @jasonphillips_in3 helping me get my abs back (no more Ben and Jerry’s for awhile)
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) female wrestler and SmackDown Live Women's champion Charlotte turns a year older today. Charlotte Flair is also gearing up to defend her title against Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. Charlotte, undoubtedly one of the hottest stars in the WWE today, is also a hottie on Instagram
