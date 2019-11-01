WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit Mumbai on November 14-15

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after a period of four years and will be visiting the city of Mumbai on November 14-15.

During her visit to the country, Charlotte Flair will also be visiting Bengaluru on November 16 in order to meet her fans. Charlotte Flair will be meeting and interacting with Special Olympic athletes on the occasion of Children's Day and is also scheduled to make an appearance at ComicCon India.

Charlotte Flair is the daughter of WWE two-time Hall of Famer and record-tying 16-time WWE World champion Ric Flair. Charlotte Flair is currently part of WWE's Raw brand. Charlotte Flair has many records to her name as she was the last Divas Champion, first WWE Raw Women's Champion and has won it four times. She has also won the SmackDown Women's champion.

Charlotte Flair went on to create history with Sasha Banks as they were the first two female superstars to main event a WWE pay-per-view at Hell in A Cell.

