WWE star Charlotte has flair for Indian food

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, 33, loves the spicy food on offer in India and gorged on some biryani, during her short visit for a promotional event in Mumbai.

"I love all kinds of Indian food and spices. I loved the spiced cauliflower, eggplant with cream and the mix vegetable curry. And the biryani was just delicious," Charlotte, daughter of legendary WWE star Rick Flair, told mid-day recently.

Interestingly, Charlotte even tried out some Bollywood dance moves at a city gym with actor Varun Dhawan and loved it so much that she is keen to return to the country at leisure to try it out again.

"I enjoyed the session with Varun. He taught me some nice Bollywood dance moves which were fun. I will surely come back to India and explore the place when there is no wrestling work attached," added Charlotte.

Voted among the top 50 world’s fittest women athletes by Sports Illustrated in 2017, Charlotte follows a strict diet: "I consume one gallon of water [approx. 3.7 litres] every day. I ensure I have four to five meals a day. And when I’m on the road, I do intermittent fasting. Also, I ensure that every meal I consume is either a protein and carb or a protein and fat combination."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates