WWE star John Cena's ex Nikki Bella and dancer Artem officially dating!

Updated: Jul 19, 2019, 12:12 IST | A Correspondent

The couple met when they were partners during American TV series

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

American professional wrestler Nikki Bella and Russian-American professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev have finally made their relationship official after dating for nearly four months.

The couple met when they were partners during American TV series, Dancing with the Stars in 2017.

To announce their status, the couple shared a clip of them dancing to Rita Ora's hit track, Let Me Love You on their YouTube page.

"The main reason why we did this dance is...I guess to...tell everyone that we're like, boyfriend and girlfriend. I did say it," Nikki said on The Bellas Podcast.

