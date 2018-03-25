WWE star John Cena's wife Nikki Bella is not ok with his nude scene in Trainwreck

John Cena's confession comes shortly after he revealed he is on standby for his wedding to Nikki Bella



World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star and actor John Cena, 40, has explained that fiancee Nikki Bella, 34, was not too pleased with him stripping down in 2015 comedy film Trainwreck.

And that's the reason he has to be transparent with her regarding his nude scenes in films. Cena, who appears nude in new movie Blockers, told host Ellen DeGeneres, "For the Trainwreck one [nude scene], I did not. I was just like, it'll be fine. I was wrong. So that was a problem, and that ended up being a tough discussion. Now we review all of the material that is thrown in my direction and we come to the conclusion that it will be OK."

Cena's confession comes shortly after he revealed he is on standby for his wedding to Nikki.

