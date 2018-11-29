Nikki Bella trolled for romantic photo with John Cena; no plans to rekindle romance

other-sports

John Cena and Nikki Bella

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Nikki Bella has said she does not plan to get back to fellow wrestler and actor John Cena after she was trolled for posting this romantic photo of them on Instagram last week.

She posted a couple of photographs for Thanksgiving and one was of them together. She wrote: "I'm so thankful for so many wonderful things in my life as well as so many incredible people in my life. To all the sunsets I have enjoyed, all the lessons I have learned, to the good and bad days, to my life coach and the people around her that give me strength and smiles to take on the unknown."



Nikki Bella

A source told Female First that the pictures Nikki posted were looking back on various people in her life she was thankful and Cena being one of them despite their split. Here are a few online comments: "Why did you put a picture of John." "You forgot to mention Cena whom you never broke up with."

