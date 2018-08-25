WWE star Paige miffed after airport staff stare at her breasts

other-sports

The British wrestling star took to social media and termed the incident as "creepy". Paige said that the security staff was too busy checking her out, rather than her security documents

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Paige, 26, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, has accused airport staff for staring at her breasts during a security check on her trip to California.

"To the men in TSA. Just check the pic and let us through. Don't spend time talking about my zodiac sign, staring at my b**bs and winking at me a disturbing amount. It's not flattering. It's creepy," Paige tweeted yesterday.

Paige is an English retired professional wrestler and actress currently signed to WWE under the ring name Paige, where she is the general manager of the SmackDown brand. She is a two-time Divas Champion and was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion in WWE's developmental branch NXT, holding both championships concurrently at one occasion.

In 2005, at the age of 13, Paige made her debut in the World Association of Wrestling, a promotion run by her family, under the ring name Britani Knight. She went on to hold several championships on independent circuit within Europe. In 2011, she signed a contract with WWE and started wrestling within its developmental systems, eventually debuting on WWE's main roster in April 2014. In her debut match on the main roster, she won the Divas Championship, becoming the youngest champion in the title's history at the age of 21.

