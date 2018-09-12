WWE star Paige faces online backlash for her new haircut and botox lips
The Brit, who is general manager of the show, SmackDown Live, got rid of her long black tresses and replaced them with a short bob
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Paige, 26, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, was trolled on social media after she posted a picture of her new haircut. The Brit, who is general manager of the show, SmackDown Live, got rid of her long black tresses and replaced them with a short bob.
Paige posted her new hairdo with a message, 'New hair, same person', on Instagram and captioned it: "Thank you @waynetugglehair for absolutely KILLING the hair game. Amazing friend and amazing stylist!"
Though the post received almost 400,000 'likes', an online user wrote: "It looks like you got a full plastic surgery plus botox lips and face."Other comments made were: "Lips look hideous looked 100% better the night you debut and beat aj for the divas title... now you look like a Geordie shore reject." "THATS Paige? OMG what has she done??" "So sexy but I think there's something wrong with your lips."
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Ishant Sharma's romantic love story