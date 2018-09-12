WWE star Paige faces online backlash for her new haircut and botox lips

other-sports

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Paige, 26, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, was trolled on social media after she posted a picture of her new haircut. The Brit, who is general manager of the show, SmackDown Live, got rid of her long black tresses and replaced them with a short bob.

Paige posted her new hairdo with a message, 'New hair, same person', on Instagram and captioned it: "Thank you @waynetugglehair for absolutely KILLING the hair game. Amazing friend and amazing stylist!"

Though the post received almost 400,000 'likes', an online user wrote: "It looks like you got a full plastic surgery plus botox lips and face."Other comments made were: "Lips look hideous looked 100% better the night you debut and beat aj for the divas title... now you look like a Geordie shore reject." "THATS Paige? OMG what has she done??" "So sexy but I think there's something wrong with your lips."

