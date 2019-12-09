WWE star Ronda Rousey not in hurry to have a baby with husband

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

American professional wrestler and actor Ronda Rousey is keen to have a baby with husband and former UFC heavyweight champion Travis Browne, but doesn't want to rush it. Rousey, 32, and Browne, 37, tied the knot in 2017.

Speaking about her plans to expand her family, Rousey told E! Online: "We're just putting it out in the universe and letting nature take its course and not trying to rush it or put any pressure on ourselves. Just kind of enjoy our time as a family together. Enjoying every day and accepting it whenever it happens."

She added, "You know, we're not taking ovulation tests or anything like that. But, I'm also not on the road 200 days a year and taking power bombs every night. So, I'm sure that helps."

Rousey added that taking care of Browne's kids—Kaleo and Keawe with his ex-wife Erin—has been a transforming experience. "I was just by myself before the Browne family. And then it went from that, looking out for number one, to completely an entire family. It taught me how much joy I can get in not really thinking about myself," she explained.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates