WWE star Ronda Rousey to go green as She-Hulk?

Former Olympic judo star-turned-MMA fighter Ronda Rousey, 32, is being considered for the role of She-Hulk as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series in the US. She-Hulk is a six-foot tall female character and is part of the cult entertainment series, Hulk.





According to the storyline, She-Hulk, also known as Jennifer Walters, is a lawyer who gets a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, the original Hulk, and becomes a giant green monster when she gets angry Rousey’s muscular frame combined with her good looks are apt for the role and it is learnt that the producers will contact her agent soon.

