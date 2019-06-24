WWE Stomping Grounds: Seth Rollins retains Universal title thanks to girlfriend Becky Lynch

other-sports

Seth Rollins with Becky Lynch. Pics /WWE Instagram

WWE Stomping Grounds, which is a brand new pay-per-view in the WWE calendar, took place today at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

The event had a total of 9 matches, with the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, Raw Women's Championship, SmackDown Live Women's championship and US title on the line.

The main event saw Seth Rollins defend his WWE Universal title against Baron Corbin in a special guest referee match. Baron Corbin appointed Lacey Evans as the special guest referee. Lacey, earlier in the event, faced Becky Lynch (Seth Rollins' girlfriend) for the Raw Women's title in a losing attempt.

While Seth Rollins had the upper hand, after a massive powerbomb on the announcer's table, Lacey Evans only counted up to 8 and then made the match a no count-out. After Corbin used a steel chair on Rollins, instead of disqualifying him, Lacey then made the match a no-disqualification match. Evans then went on to slap and kick Rollins eventually giving him a low-blow. Baron Corbin then performed End of Days on Rollins, but before he could pin the champ, Becky Lynch arrived and attacked Lacey Evans.

Another referee, John Cone, then replaced Evans as the referee. Seth Rollins then countered Corbin to perform Curb Stomp on him to retain the Universal title. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins together closing the event to a huge pop.

Earlier, Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans with the Dis-Arm-Her to retain her title.

The other men's title - WWE Championship - was fought in a steel cage between Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston. After beating Ziggler at Super ShowDown, Kingston once again managed to overshadow Dolph in a great match. While both WWE superstars went one-up on each other in the match, it was Kofi who stood tall. After Ziggler got the drop on Kofi, he was making an attempt to exit the steel cage and win, but Kofi, immediately rose to his feet and took flight between the ropes to touch the ground outside and win the match.

Kevin Owens and his buddy Sami Zayn took on Kofi's tag team partners The New Day in tag match which they went on to win.

Roman Reigns faced his WrestleMania 35 opponent Drew McIntyre in a match. Shane McMahon, who is Reigns' rival in recent times and who won against him at Super Show Down tried many ways to help Drew win the match but in vain. When Drew McIntyre was about to take out Reigns with the Claymore kick, Reigns countered with a Superman Punch and spear to beat McIntyre.

Roman Reigns

Bayley defended her SmackDown Women's title successfully against Alexa Bliss. Despite Alexa Bliss' aide Nikki Cross interfering and attacking Bayley, the former could not pin the SD Live women's champ despite hitting Twisted Bliss. Bayley would perform the Bayley-to-Belly suplex to retain her title.

Bayley

Samoa Joe had the US title on the line in his match with Ricochet. Joe could not manage to outperform his opponent and Ricochet hit the 630 after the double knees and managed to pin Joe and win his first title in WWE.

