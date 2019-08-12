other-sports

WWE Summerslam 2019: Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar to win Universal title

Seth Rollins holds the Universal title after beating Brock Lesnar. Pic Courtesy/ WWE Instagram

Summerslam, which is touted as WWE's biggest event of the summer, was held in Toronto Canada on August 11, 2019. The main event saw Seth Rollins slay the 'beast' Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Universal Championship for a second time. The event also saw the return of former women's champion Trish Stratus as well as Goldberg. Here is a look at all the results from the match-card.

Buddy Murphy vs Apollo Crews

This was a short match after Eric Rowan attacked Buddy Murphy from behind before the kick-off match could even begin. Rowan continuously beat Murphy up which led to a disqualification.

Edge returns

While Elias took to the ring and began playing his guitar and singing, former WWE wrestler and Hall of Famer Edge made his return. After making a funny face Edge hit Elias with his signature move - the spear.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs The IIconics

Alexa Biss, who turned a year older a few days ago, dressed up in an attire inspired by Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear. Bliss and her partner Cross managed to retain their titles with ease. While Bliss took out Peyton Royce with a right hand and then hit her move Twisted Bliss, Nikki Cross held back Billie Kay.

Becky Lynch vs Natalya

Becky and Natalya, friends-turned-foes had the crowd going from the start. As Natalya was in her home, Canada, she managed to get the crowd behind her. However, during the course of the match, Becky Lynch won the crowd over. After they both used each other's respective finishing moves, Becky Lynch locked Natalya with the Dis-Arm-Her to make her submit. Becky managed to retain the Raw Women's title.

Goldberg vs Dolph Ziggler

This match did not prove to live up to its billing. While legend and Hall of Famer Goldberg made his return to the ring, months after his match with The Undertaker, this bout was not very impressive. Goldberg then managed to take down Ziggler with a spear in a match which ended under 2 mins.

AJ Styles vs Ricochet

Styles defended his title against former United States champion Ricochet. Both WWE superstars managed to deliver their technical best by performing some breathtaking stunts and moves. However, with interference from Styles' teammates Gallows and Anderson, Ricochet could not overpower his opponent. Just when he went to hit Styles with a Phoenix splash, Styles countered it into the Styles Clash to pin Ricochet and retain his title.

Bayley vs Ember Moon

The SmackDown Live women's champion managed to take down her opponent despite Ember Moon holding most of the second half of the match. Bayley hit Ember with the Bayley-to-Belly suplex to pin her and retain her title.

Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon

This match was one of the most awaited as it involved a stipulation that if Owens lost, he would have to quit WWE. Elias was at ringside during the match as an enforcer. Owens surprised with various moves like senton and frog splash. Owens hit the stunner on Shane McMahon to win the match.

Charlotte Flair vs Trish Stratus

Pipped as kind of a dream match, both performers put in their best in what can be called a sort of passing the torch in WWE. Trish laid it all on the line and even applied her own Figure Eight lock. Stratus gave her home crowd a treat with her signature moves like Stratusfaction and the Chick Kick. However, it was Charlotte Flair who hit the submission move to make Trish tap out.

Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton

This match was billed as a long-time-coming bout with the history between both wrestlers. In the middle of their bout, Orton went on to talk trash to Kingston's kids who were at ringside. This got Kofi in a fit of rage, who then began hitting Orton with a kendo stick with the both being counted out.

Bray Wyatt vs Finn Balor

Wyatt, who marked his in ring return after a while and impressed. Wyatt hit the uranage on Balor and later went for the Sister Abigail, however did not go ahead with it. Wyat hit the mandible claw on Balor who then succumbed to it and lost the match.

Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins

Heading in with a rib injury, Rollins got the crowd with his gutsy show. Despite a beat down and host of suplexes, Rollins managed to come back and hit an early Stomp. The high point during the match was when Rollins took out Lesnar with a Frog splash from the ring onto the announcer's table. Rollins fought off an F-5 to hit a third Stomp on Lesnar to become the new Universal champion.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates