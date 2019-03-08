WWE superstar John Cena shows his love for Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy

other-sports

Many people do not know that WWE legend John Cena is also a rap musician and from the looks of it, he has liked Zoya Akhtar's take on Indian rappers in the film.

John Cena and Ranveer Singh (Pic/ Ranveer Singh Instagram)

John Cena took to Instagram to post a picture from Ranveer Singh's film on underground rappers titled 'Gully Boy'. The picture was a screenshot from the song 'Apna Time Aayega'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) onMar 6, 2019 at 9:35pm PST

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy took to the screens worldwide on February 14, 2019, and has raked in more than Rs 120 crore at the Box Office.

John Cena is considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all-time, he was born and raised in Massachusetts but moved to California in 1998, where he pursued a career as a bodybuilder, before transitioning into professional wrestling after debuting for Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW) in 1999. John Cena soon signed with the World Wrestling Entertainment in 2000.

Ranveer Singh will be next seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the movie 83, which is a film based on India's cricket World Cup-winning campaign in 1983. Several other actors will be part of Team India in the film.

