WWE superstars parody Oscars 2020 films and it's brilliant and hilarious!

The Oscars 2020 is the biggest trend today and WWE was right in the middle of things as they released a series of posters which was more like a reimagining of the top Oscar nominees at the 92nd Academy Awards.

WWE released their so-called parodies on top 2019 films such as Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Joker, 1917, Marriage Story, The Irishman, Judy and many more.

A Beautiful Day in the Fun House stars Bray Wyatt, while Big E stars in the rip-off of Renee Zellweger's Judy.

WWE did have some fabulous reimagining of quite a few Oscar contenders. The Quentin Tarantino-directed Once Upon A Time in Hollywood starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt had The Miz and Dolph Ziggler in the lead roles.

Todd Phillips' directed Joker which starred Joaquin Phoenix had Asuka in a self-titled film in reply. Asuka can be seen doing a Joker-like pose and looks close to the character given her colourful mask and green mist.

Marriage Story which starred Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver had WWE's star couple at the moment Lana and Bobby Lashley in their own 'Wedding Story.'

1917 which was Sam Mendes' war drama was renamed 1916 with NXT star Finn Balor in the lead.

The finest of them all, however, had to be WWE's version of the Martin Scorcese crime drama The Irishman which starred Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. The film was retitled 'The Irish Man' which was fitting as Becky Lynch, who is Irish and nicknamed 'The Man' suited the role perfectly. It also starred Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

Knives Out was renamed Dives Out and had most of the 205 Live roster led by Drake Maverick.

