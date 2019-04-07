WWE: Triple H vs Batista, return of Roman Reigns, four reasons to watch WrestleMania 35

other-sports

Triple H and Batista (Pic/ Twitter)

The 35th edition of WrestleMania is set to fascinate WWE fans across the globe and the wait ends on 8th April 2019. The anticipation amongst the WWE fans to witness the biggest superstars inside the ring is sky high. This event will showcase multiple series of title clashes of the megastars emerging in this exciting WWE era.

Here are the 4 reasons to watch WrestleMania 35 on 8th April 2019.

1. RETURN OF ROMAN REIGNS

The Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre match is one of the many matches scheduled for WrestleMania 35 on 8th April. But according to the "Scottish Psychopath," it could be the best one. "The Big Dog" recently overcame cancer for the second time and is ready to set the ring on fire against Drew McIntyre.

2. OLD ANIMOSITY: TRIPLE H VS BATISTA

Batista's last appearance in WWE was when he teamed up with Evolution to challenge The Shield in 2014 at Payback. On the other side, the last face-off for Triple H was in a tag team match with Shawn Michaels as D-Generation X were up against The Brothers Of Destruction in Kane and The Undertaker last year. The two WWE legends share a historic and aggressive rivalry which will end in this high stakes matchup. The loser of the 'No Hold Barred' match has to retire from their WWE career.

3. THE HISTORIC WOMEN'S MATCH EVENT

For the first time in the history of WrestleMania, the main event will be headlined by women. Fans will watch Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch battle it out in the Winner Take All match.

4. FANDOM'S FAVOURITE UNDERDOG- KOFI KINGSTON

Kofi Kingston, for the first time in his career will fight for the WWE Championship title against Daniel Bryan. A WWE veteran, Kofi Kingston gets a chance to win the coveted title after 11 years filled with highs and lows. Fans can expect a dynamic nail-biter match between the highly respected veteran and Daniel "The New" Bryan.

