WWE: What to expect from the Women's fight in WrestleMania 35

Sasha Banks

WrestleMania 35 will be a historic moment in WWE history as it is the first time ever that a women's match will be the main event. Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will compete in a triple threat Winner Take All match for both the titles. The women's match card also includes a stirring line-up featuring the fatal 4-way match for the Tag Team title between Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks vs Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs The Ilconics vs Nix Jax & Tamina. Here's what you can expect from the women in WrestleMania 35.

1. WINNER TAKES ALL -

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Tossing in a twist for the main event, Stephanie McMahon introduced "winner takes it all" in The Show of Shows, WrestleMania 35. A full-fledged triple threat inside the ring between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, only one winner captures both Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship titles in the end. For Ronda Rousey, it is the Raw Women's Championship on the line, while for Charlotte Flair, her brand new SmackDown belt is for the giveaway. A diversion from the common winning outcomes, 'Winner Takes All' is set to change at least one title position, post the brawly bout.

2. FATAL FOUR ON THE TAG TEAM TITLE-

The Ilconics vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

It's the final hour for Sasha and Bayley to retain their Tag Team Championship against the tough duos Nia Jax and Tamina, The Iiconics and Natalya and Beth Phoenix. Winning the Tag Team Championship at the Elimination Chamber against five teams and defending it vigilantly at WWE Fastlane earlier this year against Nia and Tamina, the resilient pair, Sasha and Bayley bring some robust skills inside the ring. The Ilconics entered the showdown after thrashing down the Champions in a no-title bout in SmackDown. Fatal as it is called, the ultimate face-off will bring together the title aspirers inside one ring, to witness who seizes the Tag Team Championship.

3. WOMEN'S BATTLE ROYAL - 2nd ANNUAL EDITION

Including more than thirteen female pro-wrestlers, WrestleMania's action stage will showcase the Women's Battle Royal. Similar to WrestleMania 34, the battle royal at MetLife this time is a 'free for all' inside the squared circle. The names on the list so far for the 2nd Annual Women's Battle Royal are- Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega and more.

