WWE WrestleMania 36 match card: Edge vs Orton, Cena vs Fiend, Lesnar vs McIntyre and more

WrestleMania is WWE's flagship event, airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and the WWE Network and is the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history.

WrestleMania 36 is the upcoming 36th annual WrestleMania professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw, SmackDown, and NXT brand divisions — the first to promote the NXT brand.

We will witness the highly anticipated return of Edge who came out of retirement after nine years at the Royal Rumble 2020. Edge will face Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match. Another match to look out for is the first-ever Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE title against Rumble winner Drew McIntyre.

WWE Championship Match - Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Universal Championship Match - Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman Boneyard Match - The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Last Man Standing Match - Edge vs. Randy Orton Raw Women’s Championship Match - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler NXT Women’s Championship Match - Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women’s Championship WrestleMania Fatal Five-Way Match - Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi Intercontinental Championship Match - Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match - The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day Raw Tag Team Championship Match - The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match - The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross Firefly Fun house Match - John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley Elias vs. King Corbin Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

