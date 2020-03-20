WWE WrestleMania 36 will be not for one, but two nights!

WrestleMania, which is considered to be the Show of All Shows and Showcase of Immortals, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view. The two-night pop culture extravaganza will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski.

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, WrestleMania 36 will be held at the performance center and will not include any fans from the WWE Universe.

WrestleMania 36 has some of the most high profile matches with Drew McIntyre facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE title, Roman Reigns facing Goldberg for the Universal title. 16-time world champion John Cena will make his much-awaited return at WrestleMania as he will face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt while The Undertaker will take on AJ Styles.

Becky Lynch will defend the Raw women's championship against Shayna Baszler.

Tune in to SmackDown this Friday at 8 pm ET on FOX to see what Gronk has in store for WrestleMania. As previously announced, only essential personnel will be on the closed set during the production of WrestleMania.

